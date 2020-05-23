Muslims help perform last rites of Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

Jammu: The Muslim neighbourhood in south Kashmir's Tral area helped perform the last rites of an elderly Kashmiri Pandit on Saturday.

According to details, as soon as the news of the death of 95-year-old Jagan Nath Bhat from Tral on Saturday spread, members of Muslim community came together to help in performing his last rites.

Many people visited the home of the deceased to express condolences with the family.

After militancy erupted in the Valley in the early 90s, the Pandit community was forced to migrate from Kashmir to Jammu and other parts of the country.

A very small percentage of Kashmiri Pandits, however, stayed back and are living in Kashmir.