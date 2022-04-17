New Delhi: Amid reports of violence, communal disharmony and hate, there’s always space for some love and respect for each others’ faith and choice and this video here is a spot-on example of that brotherhood that India is known for.

Just miles apart from Khargone, where violence erupted during Ram Navmi processions last week, a group of Muslims in Bhopal on Saturday joined Hindus in Hanuman Jayanti celebrations by showering flowers on Shobha yatris.

In a video released by news agency ANI, a group of Muslim men, who are holding a flower box in their hands can be seen waiting for the Shobha Yatris and shower flower petals on them amid chants of Jai Shri Ram and Lord Hanuman.

Watch the fulfilling video here!

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh | People from the Muslim community shower flower petals on devotees during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Bhopal yesterday pic.twitter.com/3d3riqgo22 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 17, 2022

During the media interaction, all the poeple standing in the crowd can be heard saying that they have come here to welcome the Hanuman Jayanti procession. A video of the event has gone viral on social media now.

This comes days after Khargone violence

The beautuful gesture could not come at a better time as there was lot of negativity and disharmony in the state after the unfateful violence during the Ram Navmi processions in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone.

Two groups clashed after one group of people reportedly pelted stones at shobha yatris that left several injured.

The Madhya Pradesh government assured stringent actions against the miscreants.

Delhi’s Jahangirpuri violence

While at one place, people from different communities gathered togethe to celebrate Lord Hanuman’s Jayanti, an unfortunate incident of violence and stone pelting was reported in North Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Saturday.

The incident has left 9 people, including several police officers injured.

So far, 14 people have been arrested pertaining to the matter. Home Minister Amit Shah directed Delhi police to take tough actions against the perpetrators.

Live TV