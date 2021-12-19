हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarpur: Salaries of 11 officials stopped for not attending public event

Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate C B Singh ordered the stopping of salaries of 11 officers who were absent from Sampurn Samadhan Diwas.

Muzaffarpur: Salaries of 11 officials stopped for not attending public event

Muzaffarnagar: Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate C B Singh ordered the stopping of salaries of 11 officers who were absent from Sampurn Samadhan Diwas, held to resolve grievances of the public, officials said on Sunday.

The diwas was held on Saturday at the Budhana Tehsil headquarters in Muzzafarpur, with district-level officers in attendance.

The DM and SSP Abhishek Yadav led the meeting in which they received 49 complaints from the people.

Eleven officers from different departments were found to be absent following which the district magistrate issued directions for stopping their salaries, the officials said.

