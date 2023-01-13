'MV Ganga Vilas has a lot beyond your imagination': PM Modi flags off world's longest luxury cruise in Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 13) inaugurated the MV Ganga Vilas, the world's longest river cruise through a video link. The cruise vessel, MV Ganga Vilas, is the first-ever to be made in India and is a symbol of self-reliance in the River Cruise sector. Speaking on the same, he said, "I want to tell passengers onboard river cruise liner MV Ganga Vilas that India has everything you can imagine. It also has lot beyond your imagination. India can't be defined in words. India can only be experienced from the heart because India has opened her heart for everyone."

PM Modi also stated that the commencement of the cruise is a testimony to the vast development of the inland waterways in the country. As quoted by ANI, he said, "Work is being done on the development of 111 national water highways across 24 States."

The cruise will cover a distance of nearly 4,000 km in 50 days. It will pass through the rivers of India and Bangladesh to reach Dibrugarh in Assam. It will have halts near important cities like Patna, Kolkata, and Dhaka, officials said.

The cruise will have a capacity of 80 passengers with 18 suits. The cruise will set off from Varanasi and reach Patna and Kolkata. Following this, it will set off for Bangladesh, re-enter India, and end its journey in Dibrugarh of Assam. The Cruise through its journey of 50 days, will be stopping at more than 50 places including several world heritage sites, according to officials. It will also pass through several national parks and sanctuaries during the stretch of its journey.