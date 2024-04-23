New Delhi: Amid the controversy over his "Congress wants to snatch women's Mangalsutra" remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the Congress party and the opposition alliance and reiterated that he had put the truth before the country that Congress is hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch your property and distribute it to its special people.

Addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan's Tonk ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said that his speech had created panic in the entire Congress and INDIA bloc. "When I came to Rajasthan the day before yesterday, I had presented some truths before the country in my 90-second speech. This has created panic in the entire Congress and INDI alliance," said the PM.

"I had put the truth before the country that Congress is hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch your property and distribute it to its special people. I exposed their vote bank and appeasement politics. After all, why is Congress so afraid of the truth?" he added.

#WATCH | Addressing a public gathering in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The day before yesterday in Rajasthan I put forth some truth in front of the country and the entire Congress and INDI alliance went into a panic. I put forth the truth… pic.twitter.com/5eDjBfVjNR — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2024

PM Modi also asked what would have happened if there was a Congress government at the centre after 2014.

"In 2014, you allowed Modi to serve in Delhi. Then the country made decisions that no one had even imagined. But think about what would have happened even after 2014 and even today if there was a Congress government in Delhi. Had Congress been there, stones would have been pelted at our forces in Jammu and Kashmir even today. Had Congress been there, the enemies would have come from across the border. Had Congress been there, neither One Rank One Pension would have been implemented for our soldiers nor would our ex-servicemen have received Rs 1 lakh crore," he said.

Further, sharpening his attacks, PM Modi said that the thinking of Congress has always been of appeasement and vote bank politics. "As soon as the Congress government was formed at the Centre in 2004, its first task was to reduce the reservation for SC/ST in Andhra Pradesh and give reservation to Muslims. This was a pilot project, which Congress wanted to try in the entire country. Between 2004 and 2010, Congress tried to implement Muslim reservations in Andhra Pradesh four times. But due to legal hurdles and the awareness of the Supreme Court, it could not fulfil its plans," PM Modi said.

"The Constitution is completely against it. The right of reservation which Baba Saheb gave to Dalits, backward classes and tribals, Congress and INDI Alliance wanted to give it to Muslims based on religion. Amidst these conspiracies of Congress, Modi is today guaranteeing you from an open platform that reservations for Dalits, backward classes and tribals will neither be ended nor will be allowed to be divided in the name of religion. This is Modi's guarantee," he added.