'Partha Chatterjee in the first stroke, Kesto (Anubrata Mandal) in the second stroke, Trinamool will go into a coma in the third stroke', BJP All India Vice President Dilip Ghosh's sharp sarcasm on 'Khela Hobe Diwas'. Incidentally, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has given a call to protest on August 16. Standing next to Anubrata Mandal, she gave a stern warning. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that 'Khela Hobe Diwas' will be celebrated across the state after the huge victory in the 2021 election. Thus, 16th August is celebrated as 'Khela Hobe Diwas'. After the arrest of Anubrata Mandal, the TMC supremo has called for a protest movement on this day. Mamata had called to join the protests against the BJP and central agencies. As per the instructions of the supreme leader, protests have started on the roads across the state. They are protesting on the streets.

BJP's All India Vice President Dilip Ghosh hit out at TMC over 'Khela Hoda Diwas'. He said, 'The game has begun. We will also see what plays out. Scored two goals. One more goal will end TMC", said BJP MP on Tuesday morning. He indicated that the downfall of the Mamata government has already begun. Bengal State BJP Chief Sukanta Bhattacharya has also targeted the TMC on the 'Khela Hobe Diwas'. The state president of BJP said, "The game has started. Let the police be removed from the front and BJP will play it right."

After the arrest of Partha Chatterjee, Anubrata Mandal was arrested by the CBI in the cow smuggling case. The CBI has taken him into custody and interrogating him. CBI has already prepared a charge sheet in his name. It has been mentioned that there is direct connection of Anubrata Mandal in the cow-trafficking case. CBI has traced several properties of Anubrata Mandal. He is jointly named in several properties with his bodyguard. CBI is trying to find out more information by interrogating him. However, Birbhum's 'BAHUBALI' leader is reluctant to open his mouth.