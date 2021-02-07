हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

My dream is to set up at least one medical college, technical college in each state to teach in mother tongue: PM Narendra Modi in Assam

Addressing a gathering at Dhekiajuli in Assam’s Sonitpur district, Modi said, “It is my dream to ensure that every state has at least one medical college and one technical college that teaches in the mother tongue.” He also promised that if his party comes to power in poll bound Assam, they will establish a medical and technical college in local language. 

Pic Courtesy: PIB

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 7) said that his dream is to set up at least one medical college and a technical institution in each state that will impart education in its local language.

Addressing a gathering at Dhekiajuli in Assam’s Sonitpur district, Modi said, “It is my dream to ensure that every state has at least one medical college and one technical college that teaches in the mother tongue.” He also promised that if his party comes to power in poll bound Assam, they will establish a medical and technical college in local language.

Modi also claimed that Assam has witnessed unprecedented development in the last five years with increased health and infrastructure development. “Till 2016, Assam had only 6 medical colleges. In the last 5 years, we have begun work on the construction of 6 more medical colleges. Seeing the need in North and Upper Assam, foundation stones have been laid for 2 more medical colleges in Biswanath and Charaideo,” the PM said.

Modi launched the ‘Asom Mala’ programme, a scheme with an outlay of Rs 8,210 crore aimed at upgrading state highways and road infrastructure, in Sonitpur district. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stones of medical colleges and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo.

Modi also attacked people “conspiring to defame India” by targeting India tea. He said, “People who are conspiring to defame India have stooped so low that they are not sparing even Indian tea. You must have heard in news that these conspirators are vowing to malign the image of Indian tea in a systematic manner across the world.”

“Some documents that have come up reveal that some foreign powers are planning to attack India's image associated with tea. Will you accept this attack? You will accept the people involved in this attack? Will you accept those praising these attackers?,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Haldia in West Bengal around 4.50 p.m on Sunday. It is to be noted that both Assam and West Bengal have Assembly elections coming up, which are likely to be held in April-May. 

(With inputs from agencies)

