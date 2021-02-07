India prays for everyone’s safety: PM Narendra Modi on glacier burst in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was reviewing the situation in Uttarakhand following a glacier burst incident at Joshimath in Chamoli district on Sunday (February 7, 2021). PM Modi took stock of the rescue and relief work underway.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations."

The Prime Minister is on a tour to Assam and West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been briefed about the situation.

On Twitter Shah said, "In the matter of the natural calamity in Uttarakhand, I have spoken to the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, DG ITBP and DG NDRF. All the officials concerned are working on war front to ensure the safety of the people in the area. NDRF teams have been sent for rescue operations. Every possible assistance will be given."

A glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, causing massive floods in the Dhauli Ganga river and endangering lives of people living along its river banks.

High alert has been declared across several districts.

More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected, said State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal.

