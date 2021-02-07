हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Uttarakhand

India prays for everyone’s safety: PM Narendra Modi on glacier burst in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was reviewing the situation in Uttarakhand following a glacier burst incident at Joshimath in Chamoli district on Sunday. PM Modi said that he is taking stock of the rescue and relief work underway at the incident site.

India prays for everyone’s safety: PM Narendra Modi on glacier burst in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was reviewing the situation in Uttarakhand following a glacier burst incident at Joshimath in Chamoli district on Sunday (February 7, 2021). PM Modi took stock of the rescue and relief work underway.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations."

The Prime Minister is on a tour to Assam and West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been briefed about the situation.

On Twitter Shah said, "In the matter of the natural calamity in Uttarakhand, I have spoken to the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, DG ITBP and DG NDRF. All the officials concerned are working on war front to ensure the safety of the people in the area. NDRF teams have been sent for rescue operations. Every possible assistance will be given."

A glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, causing massive floods in the Dhauli Ganga river and endangering lives of people living along its river banks. 

High alert has been declared across several districts.

More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected, said State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UttarakhandChamoliGlacier
Next
Story

Glacier bursts in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, Home Minister Amit Shah says monitoring situation
  • 1,08,26,363Confirmed
  • 1,54,996Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M43S

Breaking News : BJP workers attacked in Bengal