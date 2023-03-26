'My Father Was Insulted In Parliament, Brother Was Given Names But...': Priyanka Gandhi Fumes At BJP After Rahul's Disqualification

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday (March 26) launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and claimed that the members of the ruling party have insulted her father and former prime minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi. Addressing a gathering at Rajghat - the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, Priyanka said that her brother (Rahul Gandhi) has been called names in the Parliament like Meer Jafar and was insulted by one of the CMs of BJP saying that the former Wayanad MP does not even know who his father is. Priyanka further said that her mother, Sonia Gandhi, was also insulted by BJP ministers in the Parliament but no action was taken against these people in the House.

"My father was insulted in the Parliament, my brother has been given names like Meer Jafar. Your ministers insult my mother in the Parliament. One of your CM said Rahul Gandhi does not even know who his father is, but no action is taken against these people," ANI quoted Priyanka Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi's scathing comments came after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as the Member of Parliament by the Lok Sabha Secretariate on March 25 over his conviction in the 2019 defamation case in which he was sentenced 2 years of Jail by the court in Gujarat's Surat.

#WATCH | Rahul Gandhi completed his education in two of world's most prestigious institutions, Harvard & Cambridge University & they started calling him 'Pappu', but later got to know that he is not a 'Pappu', he is honest & understands the issues of common people:Priyanka Gandhi pic.twitter.com/0hNz3gX5Sp March 26, 2023

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said a martyred prime minister's son who walked thousands of kilometers for national unity can never insult the country as the Congress held a nationwide protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

#WATCH | The person who filed complaint against Rahul Gandhi in Surat, went to Court & asked to put a stay on his case for 1 yr but after Rahul Gandhi gave speech in Parliament on Adani, he reopened the case. Within 1 month, hearing was done & Rahul was convicted: Priyanka Gandhi pic.twitter.com/4fEjTKayKO — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

The Congress leader alleged that Rahul Gandhi was disqualified for questioning the prime minister on industrialist Gautam Adani and that people will give a befitting reply to those behind the action.

"My family's blood has ploughed democracy in this country. We are ready to do anything for this country's democracy. Great leaders of Congress laid the foundation of democracy in this country."

"Time has come and we are not the ones who will remain silent anymore," she told the gathering at the "Sankalp Satyagraha" outside Rajghat.

Asking if a martyred prime minister's son can insult the country, Priyanka Gandhi said, "This is an insult to that prime minister who gave his life."