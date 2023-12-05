New Delhi, December 5, 2023 - Pallav Singh, a resident of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, has taken to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share the heart-wrenching story of his father's battle for life and the insurmountable challenges faced in securing timely medical intervention. His emotional tweets unravel a tale of despair, a struggling healthcare system, and the plight of the middle-class citizens in the face of a medical emergency.

The nightmare began on September 15th when Pallav's father suffered a heart attack. Rushed to the nearest medical center in Gorakhpur, he was diagnosed with blockages in three arteries, with his heart functioning at a mere 20%. The severity of the condition prompted a referral to a higher center for specialized treatment.

After a series of bureaucratic hurdles and agonizing delays, Pallav managed to bring his father to AIIMS Delhi in late November. The family's hope was met with a seemingly endless series of queues and waiting periods. Pallav's sister spent 24 hours in line to secure an appointment with a cardiologist.

Papa had a heart attack on September 15th this year. Taken to the nearest centre, Gorakhpur, from my hometown, Deoria, in UP.



Was diagnosed with blockage in 3 arteries and heart functioning only 20%. Referred to higher centre for further management. — Pallav Singh (@pallavserene) December 4, 2023

Going by Pallav's narration of his ordeal, the diagnostic process was plagued with inefficiencies. Despite already having undergone tests outside the hospital, they were forced to wait for a week for an ECHO. Pallav, in desperation, stood in queues for hours just to get a few minutes with the doctor. The medical professional, a reputed senior professor and Padma Awardee, prescribed medication and asked them to return with no specific date for a follow-up.

The situation took a dire turn when, after a 15-day wait, the doctor finally referred the father for surgery. Pallav is left grappling with the question of why the critical surgery wasn't recommended earlier when his father's heart was functioning at a mere 20%.

However, the most heart-wrenching revelation came when Pallav shared that his father, a diabetic with a heart functioning at 20%, is now slated to wait for a staggering 13 months for surgery. A wait that seems nearly impossible given the critical condition and financial constraints of the family.

In a series of anguished tweets, Pallav bares the stark reality of his family's predicament. His mother, terminally ill and a subject of research at the same AIIMS for two years, suffers from a neurological disorder. With no major source of income and mounting medical bills, the family is on the brink of financial ruin.

"I am literally left with nothing. No idea what next. But I am devastated for sure," Pallav tweeted, expressing the profound despair he feels.

The tweets also shed light on the systemic issues plaguing the healthcare system and the struggle faced by the middle-class citizens. Pallav laments the lack of political clout that would expedite the medical process, emphasizing the grim reality that many ordinary citizens face.

As Pallav's parents battle life-threatening illnesses, and the financial and emotional toll mounts, his tweets stand as a poignant cry for help and a stark reminder of the urgent need for reform in the Indian healthcare system. The story of Pallav Singh is not just his own; it echoes the silent struggles of countless families grappling with the inadequacies of a broken system.