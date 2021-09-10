My fight is not against any individual but against injustice, says Priyanka Tibrewal, BJP's candidate against Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (September 10, 2021) fielded Priyanka Tibrewal to contest against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the by-poll to the Bhabanipur seat. After nomination, Tibrewal, a lawyer and one of the petitioners in the post-poll violence cases against the Mamata government, said that her fight is not against any individual but against injustice.

"My fight is not against any individual but against injustice. This fight is to save the people of West Bengal. Yes, it is against one particular person (CM) who remained silent during violence in the state," Priyanka Tibrewal said.

On being asked about her slogan for the by-poll, Priyanka said, "Bhabanipur nijer meyekei chaay. I was born in Bhabanipur, Mamata was not born in Bhabanipur."

"She (Mamata Banerjee) has already lost from Nandigram. Now she is fighting this election to save the chief minister's chair. My task will be to reach out to the people of the constituency and inform them about the atrocities, torture and violence that her party unleashed on opposition workers after the assembly polls. I am confident that people of Bhabanipur will vote for me and defeat her," she asserted.

Tibrewal had joined the saffron party in 2014 and is currently the state vice president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing. She had contested the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from the Entally seat and had lost to a TMC candidate by a staggering margin of over 58,000 votes.

The by-poll to Bhabanipur was necessitated after Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, a cabinet minister, vacated the seat to facilitate Mamata Banerjee's return to the state assembly following her defeat in Nandigram to Suvendu Adhikari.

(With agency inputs)

