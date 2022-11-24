'My husband has Sexual FETISH of...': Congress MLA's wife complaints to Sonia Gandhi

A day after Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Umang Singhar`s wife lodged an FIR accusing him of sexual harassment, she has written a letter to top Congress leaders, including former All India Congress Committee President Sonia Gandhi and state party chief Kamal Nath seeking justice for her. The same letter was also sent to Congress leaders -- Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, sources told IANS on Wednesday. In her letter, Singhar`s wife alleged that the MLA has a fetish for recording women and blackmailing.

"I have been wronged by Umang multiple times but this time he has crossed all the limits and I cannot tolerate it anymore. It is important to inform you, as you are the party head and you have always supported women. I expect that you will get me justice," the woman wrote in her letter. She also alleged Singhar has exploited many other women earlier as well and brought a bad name to the party because of such incidents.

"He has a fetish for recording women. He used to make videos and audio-recordings of his ex-wife and has done the same to me and now he is blackmailing me using these videos," she claimed. She has mentioned that the Congress MLA has multiple personalities, and acts differently in front of different people.

Singhar`s wife also claimed she has filed multiple complaints against him but the local police did not pay heed to them. "I never wanted any of this information to come out in public because this is my personal matter, but I had no options left, and finally the FIR has been registered against him (Singhar). I wanted to inform you as both of us are part of the Congress," she added.

This incident comes to light when Rahul Gandhi`s `Bharat Jodo Yatra` entered in Madhya Pradesh where the foot-march began through the tribal dominated Malwa-Nimar region of the state, and the powerful tribal leader belongs to that area.

Meanwhile, the state BJP unit has also slammed the Congress and demanded action against Singhar. Speaking over this issue, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I am surprised that Congress people are seeing it as politics, instead of punishing their own leader. I would make it clear that the BJP has nothing to do with this matter, but the law will do its work. Whoever will be found harassing women in Madhya pradesh will be punished as per the law."

Singhar, the former Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister and MLA from Gandhwani (Dhar) was booked on Sunday evening, for domestic violence, rape, unnatural sex, criminal intimidation and abusive conduct -- criminal assault under sections 294, 323,376(2)(n), 377, 498-A and 506 of the IPC at Naugaon police station of the Dhar district on the complaint of a 38-year-old woman, who claims to be his wife.

Confirming the development, the Dhar Superintendent of Police, Aditya Singh, said, "After lodging the case, subsequent investigations are underway."



Live TV

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)