My visit would strengthen Global Strategic Partnership with US: PM Narendra Modi ahead of QUAD Summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Wednesday departed for a three-day official visit to the United States for attending the first in-person QUAD Summit, said that his trip would be an occasion to strengthen Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US.

The Prime Minister added his US visit will also help India in consolidating ties with Japan and Australia.

“My visit to the US would be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US, consolidate relations with our strategic partners – Japan and Australia - and take forward our collaboration on important global issues,” PM Modi said minutes before departing for the US.

At the invitation of @POTUS @JoeBiden, I am visiting USA to continue our dialogue, and exchange views on areas of mutual interest. Also looking forward to meet @VP @KamalaHarris to discuss global issues and explore ideas for cooperation between IND-US.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

The PM also confirmed that he “will participate in first in-person QUAD Leaders’ Summit along with President Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japan's PM Yoshihide Suga.” “The Summit provides an opportunity to identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region,” the PM said.

Will also participate in the Quad with President @JoeBiden, PM @ScottMorrisonMP and PM @sugawitter. We will take stock of outcomes of Summit in March. I will also address UNGA focusing on the global challenges. https://t.co/FcuhlJbeSl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

In another tweet, the PM said, “During my visit to the US between Sept 22-25, I will review India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Joe Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for the United States around 11.20 AM on Wednesday to attend the first in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden, QUAD leaders and then United Nations General Assembly session on September 24.

PM Modi is accompanied by a high-level delegation including the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi departs from New Delhi for a 3-day visit to US to attend the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit, hold bilateral meetings, and address United Nations General Assembly pic.twitter.com/hxNeQEKMH1 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021

Briefing media in New Delhi on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden are expected to deliberate on ways to bolster bilateral ties in trade, investment and defence and security in their in-person talks in Washington.

He said the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Modi and US President Biden are expected to figure ways to deal with radicalisation and terrorism besides major regional issues including developments in Afghanistan. PM Modi will also meet US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Replying to a question on the recent security partnership among the US, Australia and the UK and its possible impact on Quad, Shringla said the AUKUS and Quad are two groups and not similar in nature.

Shirngla said, besides holding bilateral talks with the US leaders, the Prime Minister will participate in the first in-person summit of the Quad in Washington that is expected to broadly focus on contemporary global and regional issues.

He said PM Modi will have bilateral meetings with his Japanese and Australian counterparts. Shringla said the Quad summit is expected to provide a valuable opportunity for dialogue and interactions among the leaders, anchored in their shared vision of ensuring a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

He informed, in Washington, the Prime minister will also meet a number of top executives of major American companies. After concluding his engagements in Washington, Prime minister will travel to New York and is scheduled to address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25th.

Live TV