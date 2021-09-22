हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
quad

My visit would strengthen Global Strategic Partnership with US: PM Narendra Modi ahead of QUAD Summit

In a tweet, the PM said, “During my visit to the US between Sept 22-25, I will review India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Joe Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.”

My visit would strengthen Global Strategic Partnership with US: PM Narendra Modi ahead of QUAD Summit
Play

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Wednesday departed for a three-day official visit to the United States for attending the first in-person QUAD Summit, said that his trip would be an occasion to strengthen Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US.

The Prime Minister added his US visit will also help India in consolidating ties with Japan and Australia.

“My visit to the US would be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US, consolidate relations with our strategic partners – Japan and Australia - and take forward our collaboration on important global issues,” PM Modi said minutes before departing for the US.

 

 

The PM also confirmed that he “will participate in first in-person QUAD Leaders’ Summit along with President Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japan's PM Yoshihide Suga.” “The Summit provides an opportunity to identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region,” the PM said.

 

 

In another tweet, the PM said, “During my visit to the US between Sept 22-25, I will review India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Joe Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for the United States around 11.20 AM on Wednesday to attend the first in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden, QUAD leaders and then United Nations General Assembly session on September 24.

PM Modi is accompanied by a high-level delegation including the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

 

 

Briefing media in New Delhi on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden are expected to deliberate on ways to bolster bilateral ties in trade, investment and defence and security in their in-person talks in Washington.

He said the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Modi and US President Biden are expected to figure ways to deal with radicalisation and terrorism besides major regional issues including developments in Afghanistan. PM Modi will also meet US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Replying to a question on the recent security partnership among the US, Australia and the UK and its possible impact on Quad, Shringla said the AUKUS and Quad are two groups and not similar in nature.

Shirngla said, besides holding bilateral talks with the US leaders, the Prime Minister will participate in the first in-person summit of the Quad in Washington that is expected to broadly focus on contemporary global and regional issues.

He said PM Modi will have bilateral meetings with his Japanese and Australian counterparts. Shringla said the Quad summit is expected to provide a valuable opportunity for dialogue and interactions among the leaders, anchored in their shared vision of ensuring a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

He informed, in Washington, the Prime minister will also meet a number of top executives of major American companies. After concluding his engagements in Washington, Prime minister will travel to New York and is scheduled to address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25th.

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
quadQuad summitUNGANarendra ModiIndia-US tiesAfghanistan
Next
Story

BSF Constable Recruitment 2021: Last day today, apply on rectt.bsf.gov.in

Must Watch

PT2M38S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day, Sep 22, 2021