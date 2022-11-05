Mystery over 1 CRORE lottery ticket of Anubrata Mondal, CBI to interrogate Mamata Banerjee's 'BAHUBALI' leader in jail TODAY

Did Birbhum Trinamool leader and Mamata Banerjee's 'BAHUBALI' Anubrata Mondal really win a lottery ticket worth Rs 1 crore? The investigating CBI team reached Asansol Jail this time to 'solve the mystery' of the incident for the purpose of cross-examination. Investigating CBI officials reached the jail on Saturday morning. After a little talk with the jail authorities, they went inside.

The CBI raided a lottery ticket shop called 'Rahul Lottery Agency' in Bolpur on Friday. They went there and talked to the workers. Shop owner Sheikh Ainul was summoned to the CBI camp with all the documents. Following the instructions, Ainul met the CBI officials. Later in the afternoon, the CBI team spoke to lottery seller Sheikh Munna of Nahina village at Bolpur camp. Munna said on Saturday, "I do not remember that Anubrata Mondal ever bought lottery tickets from me." Earlier on Wednesday, the CBI summoned another lottery ticket dealer in Bolpur, Bapi Ganguly, to the Nizam Palace for questioning.

Incidentally, it can be seen on the Deer Lottery website last January, Trinamool's Birbhum district president Anubrata won a lottery worth Rs.1 crore. On investigation, the CBI learned that a company called Lucky Lottery bought the ticket that won the first prize from Rahul Lottery Agency. They bought those tickets for sale. Later, Munna, the lottery seller of Nahina village, bought that ticket from the Lucky Lottery. The number one ticket which won the first prize was reportedly sold from Nahina village. The question of the investigators is: did the 'owner' Anubrata of that ticket go to Nahina to buy the ticket? Or did someone else win that money?

Incidentally, Anubrata did not directly admit to winning the lottery prize. Made fun of it. After 10 months from that incident, the CBI started the investigation this time. A source said that the lottery ticket was bought from a shop in Chitra Mor, Bolpur. The investigating agency wants to find out whether the huge black money amount of cow smuggling is being whitened through these lottery tickets or not?