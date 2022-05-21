Nadda demands Opposition-ruled states to reduce petrol, diesel rates

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Saturday lauded the Centre`s decision to slash the petrol and diesel prices, and said that it shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s commitment to the welfare of the common man while also demanding reduction of the same by the Opposition-ruled states. The move by the Centre also attracted praises from the Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states. The government this evening announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre, while also announcing to give a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over nine crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

"Many thanks to Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji as he has proven how committed he is to the welfare of the common man once again today, as the excise duty on Petrol by Rs.8/litre and on Diesel by Rs.6/litre has been slashed, ensuring benefit to everyone. #PetrolDieselPrice," Nadda tweeted.

"Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demands that the opposition should also reduce petrol and diesel rates in the states governed by them so that common people can get some more relief amid inflation," said Nadda in a statement.

While, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for the decisions. "Under the able guidance of Hon`ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the Central Government has made a big cut in the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 9.50 and Rs 7.00 per liter respectively, while reducing the central excise duty. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Honorable Prime Minister, for this public interest decision," Dhami tweeted in Hindi.

Live TV