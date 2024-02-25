Nafe Singh Rathee: INLD Leader, Two-Time MLA, Was Close Aide Of Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala

Haryana's political landscape has been thrust into the spotlight following a high-profile murder. Nafe Singh Rathee, the Haryana Chief of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), was fatally shot. The incident occurred as his convoy passed near Barahi gate in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar district. Attackers in a car unleashed a barrage of 40-50 rounds, resulting in Rathee's death along with one of his security personnel. Several other security personnel sustained injuries in the attack.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the assault, Rathee's party acknowledged that he had previously received threats. This prompted swift action from police, who launched an investigation. Meanwhile, many are seeking to understand the significance of Nafe Singh Rathee, whose murder has sparked widespread discussion.

A Pillar of the INLD Organization

Nafe Singh Rathee served as the state president of the INLD, the party founded by former Chief Minister Omprakash Chautala. He wielded considerable influence in Haryana politics and held a firm grip on the INLD organization. Rathee was a two-time MLA and twice served as Chairman of the Bahadurgarh Municipal Council. Additionally, he held the position of President of the All Indian Style Wrestling Association.

A Loyalist to the Chautalas

Rathee's political career spanned from 1996 to 2005, during which he also contested elections for the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat. He maintained close ties with the Chautala family, particularly with INLD chief OP Chautala and Abhay Chautala. Even amidst the fracturing of the INLD, Rathee remained loyal to Abhay Chautala and Om Prakash Chautala. When Dushyant Chautala parted ways with the INLD to establish the JJP, Rathee vehemently opposed him.

A Man of the People

Rathee was actively leading the INLD's Haryana Parivartan Yatra at the time of his death. He was deeply involved in daily activities, often residing among party workers. His presence was prominent on party social media platforms, where his photos were widely circulated alongside members of the Chautala family. His sudden demise has left the INLD grappling with a significant loss.

Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead on Sunday by some unidentified assailants near the railway crossing at Bhadurgarh in Haryana's Jhajjar district, party leader Abhay Chautala said.