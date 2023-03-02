Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023: CHECK Full List Of Winners, Seat-Wise Winning Candidates Of BJP, CONGRESS, NPF, NCP

Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023: The National People's Front (NPF) and coalition partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are vying for political relevance, and exit polls indicate that the BJP will retake power in Nagaland. Here is a look at what is at stake for the major parties before the results are announced on Thursday.The ruling alliance did not have to contend with a complete challenge from any of its rivals because no other party ran for more than 23 seats. However, because there are so many parties and candidates running this year and because individual candidates in Nagaland carry more weight than parties, other parties are still hoping for a situation that will require post-poll alliances in the formation of governments.

The coalition, which was created shortly before the 2018 Assembly elections, wants to reassert its power in these polls. Exit polls predicted that the alliance would win easily and, in particular, that the NDPP's margin of victory would rise significantly from the previous election. The NDPP in particular, has been attempting to corner all of its rivals over the past six years. It was established by NPF rebels who backed Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in 2017 and captured 16 of the 40 seats it ran for. The BJP had a much better success rate, taking 12 out of the 20 seats it ran for after breaking with the NPF and joining forces with the NDPP.

However, the NDPP ultimately increased its representation in the Assembly to 42 MLAs as MLAs from other parties defected to it, culminating in 21 NPF MLAs joining it last year. The NDPP is expected to win between 27 and 34 seats, according to various exit surveys, while the BJP is expected to perform similarly to 2018. However, BJP leaders have affirmed their faith in their ability to grow their influence in the state as well.

On the other hand, the Congress is struggling to gain traction in the state's political landscape despite having no seats and a 1.07 percent vote share in the most recent elections. Some party officials were shocked when an exit poll indicated it could win up to three seats. From 23 seat victories in 2008 to eight in 2013 to zero in 2015, its standing has steadily declined over time. The party frequently attacks the NDPP-BJP with statements and press releases regarding the failure to resolve the Naga political issue, accusations of corruption, and a lack of development in order to establish its presence.

Here you can see all the information about which party gets how many seats in Nagaland Chunav Results in 2022 out of 60 assembly constituencies. Also, the complete details of which MLAs have been elected from which constituencies can also be seen on the page below.

In Nagaland, over 13 lakh voters will determine the electoral fate of 183 candidates running in 59 of a total of 60 seats today. For the day, strict security has been placed in place. The polling began at 7 am and will last until 4 pm. There are 2,291 election places where counting is taking place. Kazheto Kinimi of the BJP won the Akuluto constituency in Zunheboto district without opposition after N Khekashe Sumi of the Congress withdrew from the campaign on the final day for withdrawal of nominations on February 10. Follow Zee News English for the most recent information.