Nagaland Election 2023 Live Streaming: Check Exit Poll Results, Timing, Predictions, Where & How to Watch Online And On Tv

Nagaland Elections 2023: Nagaland will witness a cut-throat competition amongst all political parties, many of which decided to go solo for the Election 2023. The voting is currently underway today February 27. The voting began around 7 AM and will continue till 4 PM. ECI has 2,291 polling stations for the Nagaland Elections 2023. While Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge has pleaded the voters of Nagaland to 'give change a chance,' CM Neiphiu Rio expressed his confidence in winning for the fifth time with a record margin. The votes will decide who will be the next Chief Minister of Nagaland. The incumbent coalition of BJP and NDPP is fighting the elections for 60 seats. BJP’s candidates are fielding in 20 seats and NDPP’s candidates in the rest 40. The total number of voters in Nagaland is 13.9 lakh, including 30,000 first-time voters.

Nagaland Elections Exit Polls 2023: Date & Time

The Assembly elections are underway in Nagaland. It began on February 27 at 7 AM and will conclude at around 4 PM. The results for the Nagaland Elections 2023 will be out on March 2, 2023. The exit polls for the elections will come out on February 27 by pollsters and media outlets.

Nagaland Election Exit Poll Result 2023: Live Streaming Details

Nagaland election will be aired live on TV news channels after the completion of the polling exercise. Prominent news channels in India will also live stream the exit polls on the polling day.

There are a total of 60 assembly seats where 1 is vacant. The National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) which currently holds 41 seats holds a majority in the house. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 12 seats. Naga People’s Front (NPF) currently holds 4 seats.

Earlier, amid voting for the assembly elections in Nagaland, supporters of the National People’s Party (NPP) and Naga People’s Front (NPF) engaged in a clash at Bhandari assembly constituency in Nagaland. According to reports, NPF supporters allegedly shot at NPP workers and supporters, which left few NPP supporters injured.