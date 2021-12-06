Nagaland killings: Opposition stages walkout after Amit Shah's statement

New Delhi: Major opposition parties, including Congress, DMK, SP, BSP, NCP on Monday (December 6) staged a walkout from Lok Sabha following Home Minister Amit Shah’s official statement on the recent Nagaland killings, reported PTI.

It has been reported that the opposition was denied the time to respond to the union minister’s statement by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla after which, the parties walked out.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that the opposition was not satisfied with Amit Shah's statement on Nagaland firing and thus, staged a walkout to protest against the incident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke in Lok Sabha on the Nagaland firing incident that triggered massive protests and violence in the state.

Putting the government’s stance across, Sha said that the case was of the mistaken identity as Army had received information on the movement of extremists in Oting, in Mon district and on suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists, it was fired upon.

On suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists, it was fired upon, as a result of which, 6 out of the 8 people in the vehicle died. It was later found to be a case of mistaken identity. 2 others who were injured were taken to the nearest health centre by Army.

After receiving news of this, local villagers surrounded the Army unit, set 2 vehicles on fire and attacked them," added Shah

To counter the violence threat, "security forces had to resort to firing for self-defence and to disperse the crowd. This caused the death of 7 more civilians, some others injured. Local administration-Police tried to bring the situation to normalcy," he said while giving the details of the incident.

For the inversed, some Naga youth were killed in Oting village of Nagaland on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces, who suspected them to be terrorists.

The Indian Army later issued a statement on the incident and assured a probe in the matter.

Meanwhile, fresh violence erupted on Sunday resulting in the killing of one more civilian post which, a curfew has been imposed in the state.

Issuing a statement in Lok Sabha on the killing, Shah said that the nation regrets the loss of lives in Nagaland.

(With agency inputs)

