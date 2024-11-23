Advertisement
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Nagpur Central Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates: BJP's Datke Pravin Prabhakarrao Vs Congress' Bunty Baba Shelke

The voting for all 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 06:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nagpur Central Assembly seat is one of the six assembly seats in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Nagpur South West seat was held on November 20. In the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed victory against his closest competitor Bunty Baba Shelke from the Congress.

There are almost 20 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are BJP's Datke Pravin Prabhakarrao, Bunty Baba Shelke from Congress and BSP candidate Milind Jagan Gajbhiye.

The main contest in the Maharashtra Assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, NCP (led by Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (under Eknath Shinde), while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is composed of Congress, NCP (led by Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena-UBT, and the Samajwadi Party.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

