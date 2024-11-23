Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nagpur Central Assembly seat is one of the six assembly seats in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Nagpur South West seat was held on November 20. In the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed victory against his closest competitor Bunty Baba Shelke from the Congress.

There are almost 20 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are BJP's Datke Pravin Prabhakarrao, Bunty Baba Shelke from Congress and BSP candidate Milind Jagan Gajbhiye.

The main contest in the Maharashtra Assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, NCP (led by Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (under Eknath Shinde), while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is composed of Congress, NCP (led by Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena-UBT, and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for all 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.