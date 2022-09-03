NewsIndia
NAGPUR

Nagpur school principal kidnapped for Rs 30 lakh ransom, says police

The kidnapped principal's mobile phone location shows the Mouda area, around 40 km from Nagpur city, reported PTI.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 04:13 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Nagpur school principal kidnapped for Rs 30 lakh ransom, says police

Nagpur: A school principal was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Nagpur city who have demanded Rs 30 lakh ransom for his release, police said on Saturday. Police have formed several teams to trace Pradeep Motiramani, the principal of the Mahatma Gandhi Primary School situated in the Jaripatka area, and his kidnappers, an officer said.

Motiramani, 50, had left his house on Friday night on his two-wheeler. When he did not return home till late at night, his daughter contacted him on his mobile phone, said the officer. He said the call was attended by a man who demanded Rs 30 lakh ransom for the release of Motiramani.

The school principal's family members approached the Jaripatka police station on early Saturday morning.
The mobile phone is switched off after the ransom call, the officer said.

He said Motiramani's two-wheeler was found parked in front of a hospital in the Mankapur area. His mobile phone location shows the Mouda area, around 40 km from Nagpur city.
 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA Video
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA Video
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature