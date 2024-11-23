Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nagpur South Assembly seat is one of the six assembly seats in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Nagpur South West seat was held on November 20. The Nagpur South assembly seat has seen intense competition in recent elections with both parties BJP and Congress battling with supremacy.

In the 2019 elections, BJP candidate Mohan Gopalrao Mate secured the seat by narrowly defeating Congress candidate Girish Krushnarao Pandav. While, in the 2014 elections, BJP's Kohale Sudhakar Vitthalrao won against Congress Chaturvedi Satish. On the other hand, in the 2009 election, the seat was secured by Congress' Dinanath Deorao Padole.

This time BJP's Mohan Gopalrao Mate contesting from the seat against Congress candidate Girish Krishnarao Pandav and another candidate including many independents.

The main contest in the Maharashtra Assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, NCP (led by Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (under Eknath Shinde), while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is composed of Congress, NCP (led by Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena-UBT, and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for all 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.