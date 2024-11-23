Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2823405https://zeenews.india.com/india/nagpur-south-vidhan-sabha-chunav-result-2024-live-winner-and-loser-candidate-mohan-gopalrao-mate-vs-girish-krishnarao-pandav-total-votes-margin-bjp-congress-shiv-sena-ubt-ncp-sharad-pawar-eci-maharashtra-assembly-election-result-2823405.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Nagpur South Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates: BJP's Mohan Gopalrao Mate Faces Congress Girish Krishnarao Pandav

The voting for all 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.

 

 

 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 06:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagpur South Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates: BJP's Mohan Gopalrao Mate Faces Congress Girish Krishnarao Pandav

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nagpur South Assembly seat is one of the six assembly seats in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Nagpur South West seat was held on November 20. The Nagpur South assembly seat has seen intense competition in recent elections with both parties BJP and Congress battling with supremacy. 

In the 2019 elections, BJP candidate  Mohan Gopalrao Mate secured the seat by narrowly defeating Congress candidate Girish Krushnarao Pandav. While, in the 2014 elections, BJP's Kohale Sudhakar Vitthalrao won against Congress Chaturvedi Satish. On the other hand, in the 2009 election, the seat was secured by Congress' Dinanath Deorao Padole.

This time BJP's Mohan Gopalrao Mate contesting from the seat against Congress candidate Girish Krishnarao Pandav and another candidate including many independents.

The main contest in the Maharashtra Assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, NCP (led by Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (under Eknath Shinde), while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is composed of Congress, NCP (led by Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena-UBT, and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for all 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.

Stay Tuned For Live Update

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK