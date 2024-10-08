Nagrota vidhan sabha chunav result 2024 live Winner and loser candidate Dr. Devinder Singh Rana vs Balbir Singh total votes margin bjp congress jknc eci Jammu Kashmir Assembly election result

Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024 Live: The stage is all set for Jammu & Kashmir’s Nagrota to elect its Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) after a long wait of around 10 years. The counting of votes for the 90 assembly constituencies of the Jammu &Kashmir Legislative Assembly is taking place today starting at 8 AM. Jammu & Kashmir went to the polls in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, and the counting will take place today. The result will be declared on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) website.

The Election Commission has recorded an overall turnout of 63.88 percent in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, an important rise from the 58.58 percent turnout recorded during the Lok Sabha elections.

The voting turnout on September 18 was recorded as 63.88 percent, on September 25 it was 57.31 percent and on October 1 it was 65.48%.

Candidate List For The Nagrota Assembly Constituency Election 2024

The major political parties including the Bharatiya Janta Party, Congress, and National Conference have nominated their candidates from BJP which is Dr. Devinder Singh Rana, Congress which is Balbir Singh, and from NC which is Joginder Singh Kaku.

The previous Assembly elections were held in the year 2008 & 2014. In Jammu and Kashmir, assembly elections have not taken place since 2014.

In the year 2014, Devender Singh Rana from JKN won the Nagrota Assembly constituency and in 2008 BJP Jugal Kishore won from Nagrota, defeating JKN M.K Ajat Shatru.

Jammu & Kashmir voted in three phases with 90 seats. Nagrota Constituency Assembly Election 2024 voting date. Nagrota Assembly constituency went to the polls on October 1 this year.

Nagrota, Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 result date

The result of the Assembly election 2024 in Nagrota will be announced on October 8. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on October 8 and wrap up on the same day.