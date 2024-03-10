NewsIndia
‘Naidu Is Zero, Party Allying With Him Will Also...’: YS Reddy Attacks TDP-BJP Alliance

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed a public gathering in Bapatla. During his address he alleged that Naidu failed to fulfill his 2014 manifesto.

With the Lok Sabha Election drawing closer, political parties have intensified their public outreach efforts. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed a public gathering in Bapatla on Sunday. Taking a swipe at N. Chandrababu Naidu for joining hands with the NDA, Reddy asserted, " N. Chandrababu Naidu is a zero, and if he forms an alliance with parties, the end result will also be a big zero." Reddy alleged that Naidu failed to fulfill his 2014 manifesto hinting that Naidu’s current partnership will not be effective. 

The Rally comes after the YSRCP leader decided upon a comprehensive campaign strategy for the upcoming days. According to reports Reddy held a session with representatives from the northern coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Notable figures such as YV Subba Reddy and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy were present at the meeting. 

Naidu’s Alliance With BJP 

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by Chandrababu Naidu, and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) have opted to form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in preparation for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The parties are currently determining the seat-sharing arrangement for constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. 

BJP and TDP released a joint statement about Naidu’s new foray with National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The joint declaration was issued following the meeting between TDP Chief Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as BJP Chief JP Nadda in Delhi.

