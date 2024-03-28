Nanakmatta Gurudwara Kar Sewa Pramukh Shot Dead Inside Shrine Premises

New Delhi: Baba Tarsem Singh, the Kar Seva Pramukh of Nanakmatta Gurdwara, has been killed on Thrusday by two assailants on motorcycles around 6:30 am. Subsequently, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been assembled by the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters. This team comprises members from the Special Task Force along with local police officials.

Additionally, an increased police presence has been deployed in the Nanakmatta area of Udham Singh Nagar district to ensure peace, with authorities urging the Sikh community to maintain calm. Baba Tarsem Singh was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Khatima hospital. Police have initiated a large-scale search operation to arrest the perpetrators.

STORY | Dera chief of Uttarakhand's Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara shot dead



READ: https://t.co/ov2gjXWXgu



VIDEO | The dera chief of the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara in Uttarakhand was shot dead within the premises of the shrine by two bike-borne assailants early Thursday, police said.… pic.twitter.com/J4PjVQTEeL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2024

Uttarakhand, Director General of Police, Abhinav Kumar, said, "We received information around 7 am today that between 6:15-6:30 am, two masked assailants entered Nanakmatta Gurdwara and shot Kar Seva Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh. He was rushed to the hospital in Khatima. But I have received inputs that he succumbed to his injuries.

"This is a very serious matter...Senior officials have reached the spot. SSP is already there. DIG Kumaon is also reaching there, he will inspect the scene of the crime and speak to the locals. He will try to assess the situation there. For investigation of the incident, Police Headquarters has formed an SIT - this will comprise officials of STF and local Police," he added" The STF has been told to keep this as their top priority and probe all angles minutely. We have to not only identify the assailants but also the bigger conspiracy behind this murder, if any. We have also contacted the central agencies to share useful inputs related to this matter with us. I assure you that we will solve this matter soon and take strict action," said DGP.

Meanwhile, SDM Khatima Ravindra Singh Bisht said that Law and order situation is normal in the area. "An unidentified person shot at Baba Tarsem Singh. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. Law and order situation is normal," said SDM.