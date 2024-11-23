Nanded South Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Anand Tidke Patil vs Mohanrao Marotrao Hambarde Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena UBT NCP Sharad Pawar ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Nanded South Assembly seat is located in the Nanded district of Maharashtra. Voting for the seat in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections was held, with a voter turnout of 58.02 percent.

The key candidates contesting from Nanded South include Anand Tidke Patil (Bondarkar) of the Shiv Sena (SHS) and Mohanrao Marotrao Ambade of the Indian National Congress (INC), along with several independent candidates.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mohanrao Marotrao Hambarde of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Deelip Venkatrao Kandkurte, an Independent candidate, with a margin of 3,592 votes. Nanded South Assembly constituency is part of the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency, where in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan secured victory by defeating Pratap Rao Patil Chikhalikar of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 59,442 votes.

The contest this time has attracted considerable attention due to the strong competition between the INC and SHS candidates, along with several independents.

Stay tuned for live updates.