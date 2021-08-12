हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nandigram

Nandigram poll results: Calcutta High court adjourns Mamata Banerjee’s plea to November 15

In June, Banerjee had moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the May state Assembly results of the Nandigram assembly constituency where she lost to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. 

File Photo

New Delhi: The Calcutta High court on Thursday (August 12) adjourned the Nandigram plea to November 15, ANI reported. A petition was filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee challenging BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's election from Nandigram constituency in high-profile 2021 assembly polls.

In June, Banerjee had moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the May state Assembly results of the Nandigram assembly constituency where she lost to Adhikari by a slim margin of 1956 votes. 

On July 14 hearing, admitting West Bengal CM Banerjee’s petition, the Calcutta High court had directed the Election Commission to preserve all records and devices related to the Nandigram polls. Justice Shampa Sarkar had also served a notice to Suvendu Adhikari, who had left TMC to join BJP before elections. The case was reassigned to the bench of Justice Sarkar by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal after Justice Kausik Chanda recused himself. 

Mamata Banerjee had vacated her seat of Bhabanipore to contest the polls from Nandigram in a bid to challenge BJP's Adhikari. Banerjee's TMC had won the closely-fought Assembly elections and secured more than 200 seats, while BJP bagged 76 seats, coming a close second. 

