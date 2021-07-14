Calcutta High Court asks Election Commission to preserve all records related to Nandigram poll

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday (July 14) admitted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s petition challenging the result of Nandigram assembly poll.

The court directed the Election Commission to preserve all records and devices related to the polls.

Justice Shampa Sarkar also served a notice to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari who won the election by a slim margin of 1956 votes.

The judge noted that the petition was filed in compliance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act

The high court set the next date of hearing of the petition on August 12.

The case was reassigned to the bench of Justice Sarkar by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal after Justice Kausik Chanda recused himself from it.

Last month, Banerjee moved the High Court challenging the polling process in the Nandigram assembly constituency.

Live TV