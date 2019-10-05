Narada sting case: CBI summons whistleblower Mathew Samuel

Kolkata: Whistleblower in the Narada sting case, Mathew Samuel, has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning, TMC lawmaker Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said on Saturday.

Samuel, who is the editor and managing director of Narada news portal, has been asked to appear on 7th, 8th and 9th October for questioning. He had, in 2016, broadcast a sting video on his news portal just before the commencement of the state Assembly elections.

In the video, a number of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including MPs and ministers, were allegedly seen taking money on camera. The CBI on Thursday arrested senior IPS officer SMH Mirza in connection with the case.

Several legislators and TMC leaders have been questioned by the probe agencies so far. Last month as well, the investigating agency had interrogated BJP and TMC leaders Mukul Roy and KD Singh, respectively.

The Enforcement Directorate is focusing on the money trail in connection with the case.

