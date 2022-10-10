'Narak Puri, Keechad Nagar': Agra residents protest against waterlogged roads in unique manner

New Delhi: As cities in Uttar Pradesh received unprecedented rainfall in the past few days, roads were inundated with rainwater, and waterlogging emerged as one of the main issues. In one such city Agra, several colonies faced severe waterlogging due to the downpour which made it difficult to use the roads. As per an ANI report, residents of these colonies approached the district administration, MPs, MLAs, and other concerned departments but received no help in clearing the roads.

In an attempt to draw attention to the pressing issue, they renamed their colonies as 'Narak Puri', Keechad Nagar', 'Ghinona Nagar', 'Nala Sarovar' to protest against the bad conditions of the road and severe waterlogging.

Uttar Pradesh | Residents of various colonies in Agra renamed their colonies as 'Narak Puri', Keechad Nagar', Ghinona Nagar, Nala Sarovar' in order to protest against various issues including bad conditions of roads, waterlogging pic.twitter.com/CrEZiu3gkV October 10, 2022

"We've not received any help from the district administration. We've complained everywhere including MPs, MLAs, and concerned departments, but all in vain. Politicians come here only for votes and then disappear," said a local to ANI.

Meanwhile, all schools in the districts of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Aligarh, Agra, Etah, Mainpuri, Firozabad, and Kanpur in the state of Uttar Pradesh would be closed on Monday due to a prediction of heavy rain by the weather department.