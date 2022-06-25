Jammu and Kashmir police today busted a narco-terror funding module and arrested four associates of LeT in the state's Budgam District. SSP Budgam said that "Police, along with 53 RR and 181 BN of CRPF, arrested four associates of LeT and recovered incriminating materials, explosives, ammunition and vehicles from their possession."

The arrested persons have been identified as Younis Manzoor, Mehboob Ahmed, Irshad Ahmad Ganie and Muzaffar Ahmad - all residents of Budgam District. He further said that "preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested associates were involved in providing logistic support to LeT by distributing proceeds of narcotics to active militants and operatives of the outfit."

“Investigations also revealed that the module has been working on the directions of terrorists operatives for collection of narcotics and subsequently distributing the proceeds of narcotics among the terrorists,” he said.

As per the police statement, five vehicles have also been seized, that were purchased from the proceeds of narcotics sales with the intention of keeping the money and proceeds safe.

It added that these vehicles were set to be sold on the directions of active terrorists and operatives as and when money was required by the terrorists.

“Besides, incriminating material, explosive substance including 03 grenades, 02 AK-Magazines and 65 rounds of AK-47 were also recovered from their possession,” statement reads.