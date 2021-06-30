Narcotic tablets worth Rs 5.25 lakh from Netherlands, France seized at Chennai airport

Chennai: Narcotic tablets worth Rs 5.25 lakh were seized at Chennai airport on Wednesday (June 30).

The Air Customs officials seized two parcels, one from the Netherlands and the other from France, which arrived at the city’s foreign post office.

The first parcel, which was from the Netherlands was bound for a person based in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. It contained a greeting card with the Dutch phrase “HOERA! JIJ BENT JARIG”, which meant “HURRAY! IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY”. However, the card had an opaque pouch that contained 50 blue-colour tablets marked ‘Jurassis’.

Upon checking MDMA was found in the cover. The pills were worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

The second parcel had arrived from France and was addressed to a Nagercoil-based person. On opening, a ziplock packet containing 55 skull-shaped pink coloured MDMA tablets of ‘MB MYBRAND’ valued at Rs 2.75 lakh was found.

A total of 105 MDMA tablets worth Rs 5.25 lakh were recovered and seized under the NDPS Act.

Commonly known as Molly or Ecstasy, MDMA (3-4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine) is a synthetic, psychoactive drug with a chemical structure similar to the stimulant methamphetamine and the hallucinogen mescaline.

MDMA is an illegal drug that produces an energizing effect, as well as distortions in perception and enhances enjoyment from tactile experiences.

