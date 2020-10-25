Narendra Modi-Donald Trump get along well, their friendship has strengthened India-US relation: Nikki Haley

Ahead of the US Presidential election, Indian American politician Nikki Haley on Saturday held a discussion upon a range of issues including Indian and US relationship under President Donald Trump presidency, his foreign policies, handling of China and stopping financial aid to Pakistan.

Haley said that the foreign policy of President Trump has been "gangbusters over any other president". She added that Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi get "along so well" and the two countries are partnering in defence, trade and other sectors.

Addressing the audience, Haley said, "Trump is the only US President to go to India and in front of India`s neighbour China say that America loves India, America respects India. America respects India and America will always be a faith-full and loyal friend to the Indian people. The 4 million Indian American people back home in America are truly spectacular people."

Haley made these statements while she was speaking at the event titled `Indian voices for Trump fireside chat.` She is now campaigning for Donald Trump ahead of the US election.

48-year-old Haley revealed that soon after winning the November 2016 US presidential election Donald Trump had offered her the position of Secretary of State which she politely refused. She further added that she could not refuse the second offer of the post of US Ambassador to the United Nations as Trump had met all the conditions she had set for accepting the position.

Speaking on China, Haley said, ''China is the number one national security threat to the US.'' President Trump has "put China on notice," Haley told the audience. She said, "China is our absolute number one threat right now, a huge national security threat. With the trade deal that the President did, not only did he get a better trade deal for us, he put China on notice with intellectual property.''

"He has made sure that they know that they can not turn around and steal intellectual property. They cannot go and spy on our universities, and that we are going to hold them accountable as we go forward," she added.

Trump is "not very much a politician", "what you see, what he is", she said when asked about the president.

Speaking on the Indian American community, Haley said, "The Indian American community contributes a lot to the United States, and it is the best country in the world but we have to protect them. So we need the American community to remember that President Trump was given us the lowest unemployment has allowed for businesses to thrive.''

Haley is a former US envoy to the United Nations and she has also served as a two-term governor of South Carolina. Haley was the first Cabinet-ranking Indian-American in any presidential administration.