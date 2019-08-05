Narendra Modi government's 5 major decisions on Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi government Monday took a slew of decisions regarding Jammu and Kashmir including one that scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to the state.

Article 370 gave the state separate laws and provisions that barred people from rest of India from buying land and settling down in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah, tabling the resolution said that the President, on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet, is pleased to declare that, as from August 5, 2019, all clauses of the said article 370 shall cease to be operative except clause (1).

The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately. The order will supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time.

Here are five major decisions taken by the Central Government on Jammu and Kashmir: