Jammu and Kashmir

Narendra Modi government's 5 major decisions on Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi government Monday took a slew of decisions regarding Jammu and Kashmir including one that scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to the state.

Article 370 gave the state separate laws and provisions that barred people from rest of India from buying land and settling down in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah, tabling the resolution said that the President, on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet, is pleased to declare that, as from August 5, 2019, all clauses of the said article 370 shall cease to be operative except clause (1).

The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately. The order will supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time.

Here are five major decisions taken by the Central Government on Jammu and Kashmir:

  1.     The Central government has announced the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 has been abrogated through Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order 2019, signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.
  2.     The Government has also said that Article 35A, which ensures a special status to Jammu and Kashmir will be revoked.
  3.     The Governmen has also proposed for reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir. Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir are set to be made Union Territories.
  4.     Jammu and Kashmir will be a union territory with legislature.
  5.     Ladakh will be be union territory without legislature.

 

