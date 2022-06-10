हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi in Gujarat: Rapid development in last two decades is pride of Gujarat, says PM

“The rapid development in the state during the last two decades is the pride of Gujarat. In the last 8 years, following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, our government has put utmost emphasis on the welfare of the people in the state,” said PM Modi.

Narendra Modi in Gujarat: Rapid development in last two decades is pride of Gujarat, says PM
Credits: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 3,050 crores in Gujarat on Friday (June 10, 2022). According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister`s Office, these projects will help in improving the water supply in the region, along with boosting connectivity and enhancing the ease of living. The prime minister participated in the `Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan` in Navsari on Friday. 

While speaking at the event, PM Modi higlighted that the state has shown unprecedented development in the last two decades. “The rapid development in the state during the last two decades is the pride of Gujarat. In the last 8 years, following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, our government has put utmost emphasis on the welfare of the people in the state,” said PM Narendra Modi in Navsari. 

At his arrival, PM Modi rerceived a traditional welcome by tribals in Gujarat's Chikhli. Take a look here: 

