Narendra Modi

Modi to interact with PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana beneficiaries on August 5

Additional Food Commissioner Anil Kumar Dubey said under the scheme, ration distribution will start from August 5 and an "Anna Mahotsav" will be organised.

File Photo

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana on August 5, an Uttar Pradesh official said here on Thursday.

Additional Food Commissioner Anil Kumar Dubey said under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, ration distribution will start from August 5 and an "Anna Mahotsav" will be organised.

"The PM will interact with beneficiaries present at select fair price shops in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Hamirpur, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Shahjahanpur, Kaushambi, Agra and Bahraich through videoconferencing," he said.

The officer said it will be the responsibility of district supplies and marketing officers to ensure the availability of foodgrains at every fair price shop.

On "Anna Mahotsav", the presence of at least 100 beneficiaries will be ensured at each fair price shop.

He said the arrangement of a television will be ensured at every fair price shop so that people present there could watch the interaction.

