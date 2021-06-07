PM Garib Kalyan Yojana extended, beneficiaries to get free ration till Diwali

New Delhi: In a relief to over 80 crore Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 7) announced to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) till Diwali.

In this time of the pandemic, the Prime Minister, while addressing the nation, said the government is standing by the poor with every need as their partner.

"Today, the government has decided that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will now be extended till Diwali. That is, by November, free food grains will be available in fixed quantity every month to more than 80 crore countrymen," the Prime Minister said.

The PMGKAY scheme is a food security welfare scheme announced by the government of India in March 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The programme is operated by the Department of Food and Public Distribution under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. The scheme aims to feed the poorest citizens of India by providing grain through the Public Distribution System, to all the priority households (ration card holders and those identified by the Antyodaya Anna Yojana scheme).

Under the PMGKAY, 5 kg of rice or wheat (according to regional dietary preferences) per person and 1 kg of pulse to each family holding a ration card is provided. The scale of this welfare scheme makes it the largest food security programme in the world.

(inputs from agency)

Live TV