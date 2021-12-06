PM Modi hosts Vladimir Putin, calls Indo-Russia ties reliable model of interstate friendship

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hosted the 21st India-Russia Summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi, on Monday (December 6) said that the relation between India and Russia is truly a unique and reliable model of interstate friendship.

Talking about the yeas long Indo-Russian ties, PM Modi that the relationship between India and Russia grew stronger and more amicable despite the COVID-19 pandemic,

“Despite the challenges posed by COVID, there is no change in the pace of growth of India-Russia relations. Our special & privileged strategic partnership continues to become stronger,” ANI quoted Modi as saying.

The prime minister further added that despite the everchanging international political landscape, the Indo-Russia relationship remained constant.

“In the last few decades, the world witnessed many fundamental changes and different kinds of geopolitical equations emerged but the friendship of India and Russia remained constant,” said Modi.

In response to Modi’s statements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia perceives India as a great power, a friendly nation, and a time-tested friend. The relations between our nations are growing and I am looking into the future,” reported ANI.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a dialogue with his Russian counterpart in Delhi and signed four agreements on Monday, including a contract for procurement of over six lakh AK-203 assault rifles.

