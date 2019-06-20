Narendra Modi writes to Imran Khan, says 'ties with India can improve only if Pakistan acts strongly against terror'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated that relationship with Pakistan can improve only if the neighbouring country takes decisive steps against terrorism. Responding to a letter by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Modi wrote back to him, laying India’s pre-condition for any dialogue in clear terms.

This comes days after Imran Khan wrote to Prime Minister Modi, saying Islamabad desired talks with New Delhi to resolve all issues, including Kashmir. In his letter, Imran congratulated Modi for the latter’s victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

He had said that talks between India and Pakistan was the only way to resolve differences and work to tackle menace like poverty.

During the recently held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Kyrgyzstan, no talks or meeting happened between the two leaders. Notably, Prime Minister Modi did hold bilateral talks with China, Russia, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan.

However, reports said that the Prime Ministers of the neighbouring countries did exchange “usual pleasantries” in the Leaders’ Lounge during the SCO summit in Bishkek.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said, “There was no scheduled structured meeting between two leaders. On the second day of the SCO, but they met, shook hands. They also exchanged pleasantries.”

India has repeatedly turned down Pakistan’s request for resumption of dialogue, citing that there has been no concrete proof of the country’s action against terrorism. New Delhi has maintained that terrorism and talks cannot go hand in hand.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiralled following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack. Both the countries were almost on the brink of a war after India's military planes struck a terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 and Pakistan carried out a counter-offensive the next day.

Meanwhile, US has also said that Pakistan needs to act against terrorism to improve ties with India. Urging Pakistan to take more decisive steps against terror, the US said that the country needed to arrest and prosecute the ones involved in terrorist activities.