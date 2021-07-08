Narendra Modi's Cabinet expansion: Here's who gets what

New Delhi: At least 12 ministers, including bigshots like Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, resigned from the Narendra Modi Cabinet on Wednesday (July 7) while 43 new ministers were sworn-in. After the exercise, the Central government has 30 Cabinet ministers, two Ministers of State with independent charges and 45 MoSes.

The newly-created Ministry of Cooperation will be under the additional charge of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The new ministry is being created for realising the vision of 'sahkar se samriddhi' (prosperity through cooperation). This ministry is aimed at providing a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country. It will work to streamline processes for 'ease of doing business' for cooperatives and enable development of multi-state cooperatives (MSCS).

Here, we bring to you a list of portfolios after the Cabinet rejig:

Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge in:

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Department of Atomic Energy;

Department of Space;

All important policy issues; and

All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister

Rajnath Singh: Defence Ministry

Amit Shah: Home Ministry, and Minister of Cooperation

Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Transport Ministry

Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs

Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Minister of External Affairs

Arjun Munda: Minister of Tribal Affairs

Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Women and Child Development

Piyush Goyal: Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles

Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Pralhad Joshi: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines

Narayan Tatu Rane: Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Sarbananda Sonowal: Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs

Dr. Virendra Kumar: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

Giriraj Singh: Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj

Jyotiraditya Scindia: Minister of Civil Aviation

Ramchandra Prasad Singh: Minister of Steel

Ashwini Vaishnaw: Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Pashupati Kumar Paras: Minister of Food Processing Industries

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of Jal Shakti

Kiren Rijiju: Minister of Law and Justice

Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy

Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs

Mansukh Mandaviya: Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Bhupender Yadav: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey: Minister of Heavy Industries

Parshottam Rupala: Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

G. Kishan Reddy: Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region

Anurag Singh Thakur: Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports



