Narendra Modi's Cabinet expansion: Here's who gets what

New Delhi: At least 12 ministers, including bigshots like Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, resigned from the Narendra Modi Cabinet on Wednesday (July 7) while 43 new ministers were sworn-in. After the exercise, the Central government has 30 Cabinet ministers, two Ministers of State with independent charges and 45 MoSes.
The newly-created Ministry of Cooperation will be under the additional charge of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The new ministry is being created for realising the vision of 'sahkar se samriddhi' (prosperity through cooperation). This ministry is aimed at providing a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country. It will work to streamline processes for 'ease of doing business' for cooperatives and enable development of multi-state cooperatives (MSCS).
Here, we bring to you a list of portfolios after the Cabinet rejig:
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge in:
Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Department of Atomic Energy;
Department of Space;
All important policy issues; and
All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister
Rajnath Singh: Defence Ministry
Amit Shah: Home Ministry, and Minister of Cooperation
Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Transport Ministry
Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Minister of External Affairs
Arjun Munda: Minister of Tribal Affairs
Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Women and Child Development
Piyush Goyal: Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles
Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Pralhad Joshi: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines
Narayan Tatu Rane: Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Sarbananda Sonowal: Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs
Dr. Virendra Kumar: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
Giriraj Singh: Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj
Jyotiraditya Scindia: Minister of Civil Aviation
Ramchandra Prasad Singh: Minister of Steel
Ashwini Vaishnaw: Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
Pashupati Kumar Paras: Minister of Food Processing Industries
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of Jal Shakti
Kiren Rijiju: Minister of Law and Justice
Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs
Mansukh Mandaviya: Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Bhupender Yadav: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment
Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey: Minister of Heavy Industries
Parshottam Rupala: Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
G. Kishan Reddy: Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
Anurag Singh Thakur: Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports