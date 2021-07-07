हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur to become IT Minister, Pashupati Kumar Paras gets Ministry of Food Processing

Meenakshi Lekhi, who was on Wednesday (July 7) inducted as the minister in Narendra Modi-led NDA government Cabinet, has been named as MoS for the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Culture, according to sources. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Meenakshi Lekhi, who was on Wednesday (July 7) inducted as the minister in Narendra Modi-led NDA government Cabinet, has been named as MoS for the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Culture, according to sources. 

Sources added that LJP leader Pashupati Kumar Paras gets the Ministry of Food Processing. Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Hajipur Pashupati Kumar Paras is embroiled in a feud with nephew Chirag Paswan over the control of Ram Vilas Paswan-founded Lok Janshakti Party. He was sworn in as a Cabinet minister today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

Anurag Thakur has been given the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting portfolio. He has also been given the additional charge of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs. 

