Narendra Modi's security lapse: A timeline of current and past breaches involving Indian PMs

On Wednesday (January 5), PM Narendra Modi's Punjab visit was cut short after a "major security lapse" as he was stranded on a flyover for 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters, prompting the Union Home Ministry to seek an immediate report from the state government and strict action against those responsible.

But there have been incidents in the past where prime ministers in India faced security lapses. Here's taking a look at Prime Minister Security Breach incidents that have taken place over the years:

Febuary 2019: An apparent security breach took place at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Ashoknagar in North 24 Parganas, some 100-odd km from the city in West Bengal. The breach, which led to a stampede-like situation, forced the Prime Minister to cut short his speech to 20-odd minutes, before the SPG whisked him away. The crowd, consisting mostly of Matuas - a Hindu refugee community predominant in the North 24 Parganas and neighbouring Nadia districts of the state - broke the barricades and headed towards the stage. The security zone was breached.

May 2018: A man claiming to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fan managed to cause a big security breach by breaking through Special Protection Group’s security cover moments after the conclusion of the Visva-Bharati convocation

December 2017: SSP Love Kumar has suspended two policemen for the security lapse. The suspended policemen were sub Inspector Dilip Singh and police driver Jaipal. They were in the vehicle ahead to lead the prime minister's motorcade, PRO in the SSP's office Manish Saxena said. The two policemen took a wrong turn as a result of which the prime minister's cavalcade was caught in traffic for two minutes near Mahamaya Flyover, Noida. Traffic policemen then rushed and cleared the route for smooth passage. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had sought explanation from the officials about the security breach and sought a detailed report of lapse and action.

December 2014: Three policemen, including a police inspector and two constables, were found guilty on charges of negligence that led to the breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security cover during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Maharashtra government on October 31. Former BJP activist Anil Mishra, 39, had managed to climb on to the podium, barely a few metres from Modi on October 31. After another BJP activist Sanjay Bedia brought the matter to the police’s attention, Mishra was arrested by the Marine Drive police and booked under sections 170 (impersonating as a public servant) and 447 (criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code on November 7. During the inquiry, a list was drawn up of policemen who were deputed at those entry and exits points of the stadium through which the PM and other VVIPs had passed. They also identified points at which Mishra managed to slip through the security cordon. Officers manning the spots were identified, said sources.

December 2010: Kerala government denied that there was any breach of security during Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's visit to the state. A private car almost entered the road through which the PM's convoy was moving, leading to a scare. State home minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told the Assembly that when police personnel in the pilot car of the convoy noticed the private vehicle, they turned it away and it did not pose any security threat.

November 2006: The Prime Minister's Office has asked for an explanation from the Kerala government on the security breach that occurred when the convoy of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh came to a screeching halt after the pilot car took a wrong route. The prime minister arrived at Thiruvananthpuram on a Tuesday night at 9.35 pm and the security lapse took place while he was being driven to Raj Bhavan, the state governor's official residence. The National Security Guards (NSG) director has also reportedly asked for an explanation from Kerala's Director General of Police Raman Srivastava.

July 2006: In a serious breach of security, three youngsters drove upto one of the inner gates of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence. They were later detained by the police. The Office of Prime Minister has denied reports of a security breach. A boy and two girls, in a black luxury car, drove up to the alighting point at the Prime Minister's 7, Race Course residence, after passing through the security cordon at the main gate.

