Jailed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s food tantrums continue in prison as he demanded a doctor-recommended daily diet that includes coconut water, lactose-free milk, a glass of juice and a few almonds, an official said. This comes after the Congress leader, who has been awarded a year in jail in the old road-rage case, refused to intake food on his first day inside the jail. According to PTI, a board of doctors has recommended a special diet for Sidhu after he had sought the same in the jail. His medical examination was conducted on May 23 at Rajindra hospital in Patiala, Punjab.

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s special diet in jail

The 58-year-old cricketer-turned-politician's special diet includes one cup of rosemary tea or one glass of coconut water in the early morning, one cup of lactose-free milk, one tablespoon of flax/sunflower/melon/chia seeds, five-six almonds, one walnut and two pecan nuts in breakfast.

In the mid-morning meal, the doctors have recommended a glass of juice (beetroot, cucumber, tulsi leaves, Amla, carrot etc), or any of fruits like watermelon, melon, kiwi, guava etc, or sprouted black chana, green gram with cucumber/tomato/half lemon/avocado.

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s lunch and dinner includes….

For lunch, the doctors have suggested one bowl of cucumber, and seasonal green vegetables with one chapati of sorghum, singhara or ragi flours.

In the evening, he has been recommended a cup of tea with low-fat milk and 25 grams of 'paneer' slice or tofu with half lemon.

For dinner, the doctors have recommended mixed vegetables and 'dal' soup or black chana soup and one bowl of sauteed green vegetables.

At bedtime, Sidhu has been recommended one cup of chamomile tea and one tablespoon of psyllium husk with half glass of warm water, according to the diet plan for inmates.

Sidhu’s health

According to reports, Navjot Singh Sidhu suffers from medical conditions like embolism and has a liver ailment. In 2015, he underwent treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT) at a hospital in Delhi. DVT is caused by a blood clot in a deep vein which hinders the normal blood flow.

A jail official said Sidhu has been appointed as 'munshi' (assistant) to do clerical work in the jail.

He will perform the job from his barrack only because of security reasons, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)