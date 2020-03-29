Nashik farmer donates wheat produced from 1 acre land to people suffering from coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

A farmer from Nashik (Maharashtra) has donated wheat that he harvested from one of his three acres of land to people who are suffering due to the 21-day lockdown in the country.

Datta Ram Patil, who has around 3-acre land decided to help poor and needy people who are facing major food-crisis due to the nation-wide lockdown that has been placed to prevent coronavirus pandemic from spreading in the country.

Datta Ram has committed to donate the wheat he has produced from his 1-acre land.

"I am a small farmer. We're not financially stable but if we have 1 chapatti then we can give half to others who are in dire need," Datta Ram Patil was quoted as saying to ANI.

The Office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra also praised the act. CMO Maharashtra tweeted, "Only Humanity can help us win the war! Thank you Datta Ram Patil Ji for this."

Only Humanity can help us win the war! Thank you Datta Ram Patil ji for this — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 29, 2020

Maharashtra has been the worst-hit state in the country with 6 deaths and over 200 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported as on Sunday (March 29, 2020) 07:30 PM IST.

Whereas, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped to 1024 with 27 deaths.

Earlier on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a countrywide lockdown for 21-days, restricting a population of over 130 crore people to stay at their homes to avoid social-distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.