NATA 2022: Phase 3 exam TODAY, check important guidelines and more here

NATA Phase 3 Exam 2022: The Council of Architecture, COA is all set to conduct the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA Phase 3 exam today, August 7, 2022. NATA Phase 3 exam is scheduled to be held from 10 am to 1 pm in the first shift and the second shift exam will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates must notice that the COA has already released NATA 2022 Admit Card for Phase 3 Exam on Saturday (August 6, 2022) candidates who have not downloaded their admit cards yet can get through the official website, nata.in.

Important guidelines NATA Phase 3 Exam 2022

Candidates appearing for NATA Phase 3 exam 2022 must carry their admit card to the exam centres.

Candidates must not carry any electronic devices inside the exam hall.

Candidates are advised must reach the venue at reporting time as mentioned in NATA Phase 3 Admit Card to avoid any type of hindrance during entry in exam hall.

Candidates must follow the appropriate dress code and Covid-19 guidelines at the examination centre

COA has already conducted the NATA Phase 1 Exam 2022, NATA Phase 2 Exam 2022 and also declared the results for both. COA will conclude the NATA with phase 3 exam and will release the counselling schedule shortly after NATA phase 3 results.