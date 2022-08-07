JEE Main Result 2022 for Session 2 TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check time and other details here
NTA is expected to release the JEE Mains Result 2022 on the official website jee.nta.nic.in today, scroll down for timings, official websites to check JEE Main result and other important details.
JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Results 2022 for session 2 soon. As per the latest media reports the testing agency will declare the JEE main Session 2 Result today, August 7. Once released, the candidates will be able to check their JEE Main results on the official website jee.nta.ac.in.
Talking to Indian Express a senior NTA official confirmed that the result will be JEE Main Result 2022 will be out today on August 7. However, an official notice from NTA regarding JEE Main Result Date and Time is awaited. Earlier, JEE result was expected to be released on Saturday (August 6).
Websites to check JEE Main Result
- jeemain.nta.nic.in result 2022
- ntaresults.nic.in 2022
- www.nta.ac.in 2022
Here's how to check JEE Main Result 2022
Once released, students can check their JEE main Session 2 results following the simple steps given below
- Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “JEE Main Session 2 Result for Paper 1.”
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 LIVE Updates
- In the newly opened tan, entre your credentials such as application number and date of birth
- Submit, your JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.
JEE Main 2022 Answer Key
Students must notice that the NTA has already released the JEE Main answer key on August 3. Candidates were also provided the window to raise their objections against the answer key till August 5 on the NTA official website
The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Main Result 2022 for Session 1 on July 11. In session 1 examination 14 students secured 100 percentile of which 13 were male candidates.
