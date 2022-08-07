JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Results 2022 for session 2 soon. As per the latest media reports the testing agency will declare the JEE main Session 2 Result today, August 7. Once released, the candidates will be able to check their JEE Main results on the official website jee.nta.ac.in.

Talking to Indian Express a senior NTA official confirmed that the result will be JEE Main Result 2022 will be out today on August 7. However, an official notice from NTA regarding JEE Main Result Date and Time is awaited. Earlier, JEE result was expected to be released on Saturday (August 6).

Websites to check JEE Main Result

jeemain.nta.nic.in result 2022 ntaresults.nic.in 2022 www.nta.ac.in 2022

Here's how to check JEE Main Result 2022

Once released, students can check their JEE main Session 2 results following the simple steps given below

Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “JEE Main Session 2 Result for Paper 1.”

In the newly opened tan, entre your credentials such as application number and date of birth

Submit, your JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key

Students must notice that the NTA has already released the JEE Main answer key on August 3. Candidates were also provided the window to raise their objections against the answer key till August 5 on the NTA official website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Main Result 2022 for Session 1 on July 11. In session 1 examination 14 students secured 100 percentile of which 13 were male candidates.