NATA 2022 Phase 3 registration ends TODAY- Here’s how to apply
NATA 2022: The application window for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 phase 3 examination will close today, July 27. Candidates interested in applying for the NATA 2022 phase 3 entrance exam can do so by visiting the official website at nata.in and filling out the online application form.
NATA 2022: Tomorrow, July 27, the Council of Architecture (CoA) will close the application window for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 phase 3 examination. Candidates interested in applying for the NATA 2022 phase 3 entrance exam can do so by filling out the online application form at nata.in. Previously, the deadline to apply for the phase 3 exam was July 24, 2022. The NATA 2022 phase 3 exam admit card will be released on August 4, and the exam will be held on August 7. On July 24, the NATA 2022 application correction window closed.
NATA 2022 Phase 3: Here’s how to apply online
To fill in the NATA 2022 phase 3 application form candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website – nata.in
- On the homepage, click on the “New Candidate Registration” link
- Register yourself and fill in the NATA application form
- Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee
- Download the NATA 2022 phase 3 application form and take a printout.
NATA 2022 Phase 3: Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|NATA 2022 Phase 3 Application Window Opens
|April 8, 2022
|
NATA 2022 Phase 3 Application Window Closes
|July 27, 2022
|NATA 2022 phase 3 Application Correction
|July 22 to 24, 2022
|NATA 2022 phase 3 Admit Card Release Date
|August 4, 2022
|NATA 2022 phase 3 Exam Date
|August 7, 2022
Every year, NATA 2022 is held for admission to BArch courses offered by various colleges in India. Candidates must have completed their Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or a 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics to be eligible for the exam. The NATA 2022 phase 2 results were previously released on July 12.
