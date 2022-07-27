NATA 2022 Phase 3 registration ends TODAY- Here’s how to apply

NATA 2022: Tomorrow, July 27, the Council of Architecture (CoA) will close the application window for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 phase 3 examination. Candidates interested in applying for the NATA 2022 phase 3 entrance exam can do so by filling out the online application form at nata.in. Previously, the deadline to apply for the phase 3 exam was July 24, 2022. The NATA 2022 phase 3 exam admit card will be released on August 4, and the exam will be held on August 7. On July 24, the NATA 2022 application correction window closed.

NATA 2022 Phase 3: Here’s how to apply online

To fill in the NATA 2022 phase 3 application form candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website – nata.in

On the homepage, click on the “New Candidate Registration” link

Register yourself and fill in the NATA application form

Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee

Download the NATA 2022 phase 3 application form and take a printout.

NATA 2022 Phase 3: Important Dates

Events Dates NATA 2022 Phase 3 Application Window Opens April 8, 2022 NATA 2022 Phase 3 Application Window Closes July 27, 2022 NATA 2022 phase 3 Application Correction July 22 to 24, 2022 NATA 2022 phase 3 Admit Card Release Date August 4, 2022 NATA 2022 phase 3 Exam Date August 7, 2022

Every year, NATA 2022 is held for admission to BArch courses offered by various colleges in India. Candidates must have completed their Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or a 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics to be eligible for the exam. The NATA 2022 phase 2 results were previously released on July 12.