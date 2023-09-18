Nathuwas Village: This Unique Village In Haryana Distributes Free Milk And Lassi- Know All About It

In the midst of rising milk prices causing financial strain for many in India, there exists a remarkable village called Nathuwas in Haryana where milk is a gift, freely shared among its residents. In this close-knit community near Bhiwani, the cost of milk doesn't burden the locals, as it's available to all, for free. Intriguingly, every household in Nathuwas possesses a small herd of two to three cows or buffaloes. Yet, the villagers neither sell nor profit from this abundant resource. Instead, they generously offer milk to anyone who requires it, a tradition that traces its origins back 150 years.

Why No-one Sell Milk In Nathuwas?

- The fascinating story behind this unique practice began when a devastating disease swept through the village, claiming the lives of numerous animals. It was during this bleak period that a local monk offered the villagers an unusual explanation. He asserted that this affliction was divine retribution for the sin of selling milk. To end the suffering, he urged them to cease the sale of this precious commodity. Embracing this spiritual counsel, the villagers made a collective decision to halt milk sales. Over time, the disease waned, and the villagers, standing firm in their belief, perpetuated this tradition, passing it down through generations.

- Another story is that the tradition of giving away milk and buttermilk for free is a way of honoring the village's patron deity, Baba Nathu. Baba Nathu was a benevolent saint who was known for his compassion and generosity. The villagers believe that Baba Nathu blessed them with abundant milk and buttermilk, and they are grateful to him for his generosity.

Whatever the reason, the tradition of giving away milk and buttermilk for free is an important part of the culture of Nathuwas. It is a symbol of the village's hospitality and generosity. The villagers believe that everyone deserves to have access to fresh and nutritious food, regardless of their financial situation.

Moreover, the well-being of the village's livestock is also safeguarded by this practice. By prioritizing the health of their cows and buffaloes over commercial gain, the villagers ensure a sustainable and enduring source of milk for the entire community.

Interesting Facts About Nathuwas Village

- The village has a population of about 750 people.

- Every household in the village has at least two or three cows or buffaloes.

- The milk is given to anyone who needs it, including neighbors, visitors, and even people from other villages.

- There are no restrictions on how much milk a person can take.

- The villagers believe that the tradition is a blessing from God.

- The free milk distribution tradition in Nathuvasa is a heartwarming story of community and cooperation. It is a reminder that even in the most difficult of times, there is always hope.

In Nathuwas, milk is more than just a beverage; it symbolizes the village's enduring commitment to each other and their enduring faith in the blessings of a united community. This heartwarming story serves as a powerful reminder that, even during challenging times, there is always the potential for goodness and cooperation to prevail.