Nation pained to see tricolour dishonoured on Republic Day: PM Narendra Modi on 'Mann ki Baat'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the violence which took place at Red Fort in Delhi on Republic Day during his monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat'. He said the nation was shocked to witness the insult of the Tricolour at Red Fort on January 26.

PM Modi said in January the nation celebrated several festivals and also witnessed a spectacular comeback on the cricket pitch by the 'Men in Blue' but were also saddened by the dishonour brought to the tricolour on January 26.

""It seems a few days ago when we were giving each other auspicious wishes, then we celebrated Lohri, celebrated Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu. Festivals were celebrated in different parts of the country in this month.... we got good news from the cricket pitch. After initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. Our team`s hard work and teamwork was inspiring.

In the midst of all this, the nation was shocked to witness the insult of the Tricolour on January 26," he said adding, "We have to fill the coming days with hope and novelty."

The Prime Minister`s remarks follow the aftermath of the violence on Republic Day when protesting farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the farm laws: Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Several rounds of talks have been held between the farmers and the Centre and the next is scheduled for February 2.

During all party-meeting on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that the proposal of government given to farmers on January 22 still stands and should be communicated to all by the leaders of the political parties.

