Nation remembers iconic air warrior IAF Marshal Arjan Singh on his 101st birth anniversary on April 15

Today India is celebrating the 101st birth anniversary of Marshal of Indian Air Force (IAF) Arjan Singh, who will always be remembered for his distinguished service in commanding the IAF during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. Singh was promoted to the rank of Air Chief Marshal on January 15, 1966, and the first Air Chief Marshal of the Indian Air Force.

"On the occasion of 101st Birth Anniversary of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh DFC, IAF pays tribute to this distinguished Air-warrior. He was a great leader, known for his professionalism & strategic vision," tweeted IAF.

Air Marshal Singh was born on April 15, 1919, in Faisalabad (then known as Lyallpur), in Pakistan. He was commissioned as a pilot at the age of 19 at the RAF College Cranwell in 1938. He was an ace swimmer and held an all-India record in freestyle swimming in one mile and half mile events. At RAF Cranwell, He topped the course among his batch of Indian Cadets. He was the vice-captain of swimming, athletics and hockey teams during his training.

In 1943, he was promoted to acting Squadron Leader and became the commander of No. 1 Squadron. He led No. 1 Squadron, IAF into combat during World War II's Arakan Campaign in 1944, for which, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC).

Singh led the first fly-past of RIAF aircraft over the Red Fort in Delhi, as a Wing Commander and acting Group Captain on August 15, 1947.

He was Chief of the Air Staff for five years - 1964 to 1969. Singh was 45 when he was appointed as Chief of the Air Staff of the IAF. He has been the only Chief of the Air Staff to have headed the Air Force for five years. He was promoted to the rank of Air Chief Marshal for his contribution in the 1965 war. In the same year, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan.